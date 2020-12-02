ELBA - Allan Ray Hancock, 73, of Elba passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul, with his family by his side.

There will be a viewing and time of remembrance from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul.

Military honors will be provided by the Carl Mogensen American Legion Post 119 at 2:32 p.m. (his time of death) Friday at the funeral home. A private burial will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Allan was born in Grand Island on March 15, 1947, to Jake and Inez (Reimers) Hancock, the oldest of three children: Allan, Linda and Don. He received his education in St. Paul, graduating in 1965.

He entered the U.S. Army shortly after graduating, serving in Vietnam from Jan. 8, 1966, to Feb. 1, 1968, serving in the 25th Infantry. Allan received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Army Commendation Medal. He was honorably discharged.

Allan went to work at the Swift Company in Grand Island from 1969 to 2014, when ill health caused him to retire. During his retirement he enjoyed his family more, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Allan liked to watch western movies, riding horses, hunting and casinos. He was a member of the American Legion of St. Paul for over 50 years and the Grand Island Saddle Club.

He was a lucky man to marry Connie Rae Thompson Sept. 24, 1977, at an old country house near Wood River. They were blessed with four children: Scott, Lucas, Stacy and Heather.

Allan is survived by his wife, Connie; sons, Scott and Lucas, both of Elba; daughters, Stacy and husband, Mike Bailey, of Grand Island and Heather and husband, Dan Crowley, of Kearney; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, with number 11 expected in January; brother, Don, and his wife, Jean, of St. Paul; a special "nephew," Kevin Reimers of St. Paul; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Linda Hancock; and "Uncle" John Reimers.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 2, 2020.