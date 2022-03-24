Menu
Allen Anderson
ALBION - Allen E. Anderson, 87 of Albion, died Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 28 at Levander Funeral Home, Albion, with the Rev. Mary Avidano officiating.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Levander Funeral Home, Albion. Inurnment will be at a later date at Elmwood Cemetery, St. Paul.
Levander Funeral Home, Albion is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 24, 2022.
