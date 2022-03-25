ALBION - Allen E. Anderson, 87, of Albion, died Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 28, at Levander Funeral Home in Albion with the Rev. Mary Avidano officiating.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion. Inurnment will be at a later date at Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.
Levander Funeral Home in Albion is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
Allen Eugene Anderson, son of Anders Frederick "Fred" and Hulda Katrinka (Jensen) Anderson was born Nov. 18, 1934, at Grand Island. He was baptized and confirmed at the Cushing Lutheran Church in Cushing and attended Cushing Public School, graduating with the class of 1953.
On July 26, 1953, Allen was united in marriage to Bernice Agnes Koehn at Christ Lutheran Church in St. Paul. To this union four children were born. They farmed at Elba before purchasing a farm at Cushing. In 1971, they moved to Burwell where Allen was a salesman for MoorMans Feed. In 1972, they moved their family to the Pibel Lake area where Allen was the Greeley County weed superintendent. In 1974, they moved to Ericson, where he started a business erecting pivot irrigation systems.
Once the family was grown, the couple moved to California where Allen worked as a groundskeeper and caretaker for an estate, maintaining the irrigation system for many fruit and avocado trees, and allowing for family and friends to visit and experience Disneyland. In 1993, they returned to Nebraska and settled in Emerald, where Allen worked at Shopko and Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln. Bernice died in 2006 and Allen continued living there until moving to Albion around 2013. He lived in the Harmony Homes until entering the Good Samaritan Society in 2019.
Allen loved baseball and played for many years on various town teams. He was a member of the Elks Club in Ord and loved fishing. He was also an avid gardener with a knack of raising impressive tomato plants.
Allen is survived by three children, Vanessa (Virgil) Rieck of Elm Creek, Bryan L. (Barb) Anderson of Ericson, Vikki (Fred) Buhlmann of Albion; six grandchildren, Vatisha (Jason) Kuehn of Heartwell, Mathis Rieck of Spring, Texas, Becky Anderson of Cedar Bluffs, Angie Anderson (Frank Blanchard) of Cedar Bluffs, Jason (Rosemarie) Buhlmann of Albion, Julie (Chad) Alcares of Lincoln; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; stepsister, LaVonne Anderson of St. Paul; three brothers-in-law, Bob (Marilyn) Koehn of Lincoln, Jim (Ginger) Koehn of Grand Island, Ted (Sheryl) Koehn of Omaha; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Bradley J. Anderson; wife, Bernice in 2006; three brothers and three sisters.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 25, 2022.