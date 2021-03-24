CEDAR RAPIDS - Allen "Al" B. Braun, 63, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at his mother's home in Columbus.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz, Msgr. Ralph Steffensmeier, and the Rev. Jim Heithoff officiating. Interment will follow in St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery at Cedar Rapids.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, with a wake service at 7. There will be a video of Allen's service on his page at www.levanderfuneralhome.com
later Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Cedar Rapids Volunteer Fire Department and sent to: Allen Braun Memorial, c/o Ed Braun, 2040 360th St., Cedar Rapids, NE 68627.
Levander Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids is in charge of the arrangements.
Allen Bernard Braun, son of George and Marcella "Sally" (Glaser) Braun, was born Oct. 31, 1957, at Fullerton. He attended elementary school at St. Anthony's Catholic School and graduated from Cedar Rapids Public School in 1976. During school, Al discovered a hobby of woodworking, and the wooden roll-top desk he made was sent to Washington, D.C., where he was awarded a "Golden Hammer." His love for woodworking lasted throughout his life as he created many beautiful furniture pieces.
Following graduation, Al continued farming on the family farm. Al loved every aspect of farming and he especially enjoyed sharing his love of farming with his nieces and nephews as they were growing up. Al was an active member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, serving as lector and usher for many years. He was a volunteer on the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and served as the Secretary/Treasurer of the Rural Fire Board.
Al had a phenomenal memory and he never met a stranger. He literally made friends everywhere. Al enjoyed Sunday roadtrips to places such as the Henry Doorly Zoo and Durham Museum in Omaha and Stuhr Museum in Grand Island. He would return home to tell a story about who he had met (and instantly became friends with) and what he had seen that day. He would never forget a name or a date, something that stayed with him until his passing.
Al's family will remember him as a son and brother who was always willing to drop everything to help out. He was a "straight shooter" who would tell it like it was. And he was the best guy any of us have known.
Allen is survived by his mother, Marcella "Sally" Braun of Columbus; his siblings, Ed (Linda) Braun of Cedar Rapids, Peggy (Terry) Wojcik of Columbus, Dan Braun of Belgrade, Gary (Barb) Braun of Minden, Annette (Andy) Borer of Columbus, Dave (Jerrae) Braun of Wayne and Sharon (Tim) Comstock of Omaha. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Eric (Jennifer) Braun and family, Justin (Melissa) Braun and Family, Brian (Meg) Braun, Brandon (Connie) Braun and family, Lissa Shelsta and family, Georgia Braun, Christopher (Melissa) Braun and family, Jessica (Chris) Schidler and family, Sophia (Kodee) Dunfee, Mary Braun, Catherine Braun, Calvin Borer, Valerie (Dyllan) Coop, Lance Borer, Zac (Tessa) Braun and Family, Lauryn (Dalton) Dunklau, Ben (Samantha) Braun and Family, Noah Braun, Isaac Braun, and Toby Braun.
Allen was preceded in death by his father, George; an infant brother, Dean; and his grandparents, Bernard and Anna (Kraus) Braun and Martin and Gertrude (Krick) Glaser.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 24, 2021.