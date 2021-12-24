Althea M. Lampe, 93 of Grand Island, formerly of York, passed peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Tiffany Square.

Celebration of Life services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Daniel Bremer will officiate. Burial of ashes will be at a later date in the Greenwood Cemetery in York.

Family will be greeting friends an hour before service time.

Memorials are suggested to the Grand Island Education Foundation Fine Arts Scholarship. More details will appear later.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 24, 2021.