Althea Lampe
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Althea M. Lampe, 93 of Grand Island, formerly of York, passed peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Tiffany Square.
Celebration of Life services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Daniel Bremer will officiate. Burial of ashes will be at a later date in the Greenwood Cemetery in York.
Family will be greeting friends an hour before service time.
Memorials are suggested to the Grand Island Education Foundation Fine Arts Scholarship. More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Dec
30
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending my condolences to the family!
Tammy Dizmang
Work
December 25, 2021
Verna and family, I'm sorry to hear about Althea. You are in the thoughts and prayers of many.
Ann Chambers
December 25, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you. Althea had such a sweet spirit. She was so gracious and loving. She will be missed.
Onna Callahan
December 25, 2021
