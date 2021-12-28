Menu
The Grand Island Independent
Althea M. Lempe
1928 - 2021
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Althea M. Lampe, 93, of Grand Island, formerly of York, passed peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Tiffany Square.
Celebration of Life Services will be at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the Grand Island Education Foundation Fine Arts Scholarship.
Althea was born Aug. 28, 1928, in Hastings, the daughter of William and Katherine (Heinz) Steinhauer. She was raised in York, graduating from York High School with the class of 1946. On Oct. 18, 1953, she was united in marriage to Frederick W. Lampe.
Althea was a seasonal employee for local florists for many years. She volunteered for York General Hospital for more than 40 years and a member of York Emmanuel Lutheran Church for more than 65 years. She enjouned sewing, cooking and canning. Her greatest treasure was being a wife, mom and grandma.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Verna and John Haberman of Grand Island; and her grandchildren, Laura Haberman, Erica (Josh) Carpenter and Maggie (Josh) Price.
She was preceded in death by her husband, who passed on Jan. 1, 2017; her parents; a sister, Laverna Lipsack; and a brother, Ron Steinhauer.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 28, 2021.
Thanks for allowing me to have such PRECIOUS MEMORIES of that SPECIAL ANGEL Now we have another SHINING STAR watching over us. Love and prayers to her family and all her BEAUTIFUL FRIENDS
Judy Dietz
Work
January 3, 2022
