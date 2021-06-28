MARQUETTE - Alva "Butch" Cranmore, 70, of Marquette passed away early Saturday morning, June 26, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Aurora.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, at the United Presbyterian Church in Central City with Pastor Doug McHargue and Pastor Jim Garfield officiating.
There will be no visitation and burial of ashes will be at a later date. Solt-Wagner Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later and condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 28, 2021.