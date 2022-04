MARQUETTE - Alva "Butch" Cranmore, 70, of Marquette passed away early Saturday morning, June 26, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Aurora.Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, at the United Presbyterian Church in Central City with Pastor Doug McHargue and Pastor Jim Garfield officiating.There will be no visitation and burial of ashes will be at a later date. Solt-Wagner Funeral Home is assisting the family.Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later and condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.