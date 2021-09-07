Alvin Edward Meyer was born on Jan. 14, 1924, to Henry and Dora (Putscher) Meyer in St. Michael, Neb. He passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the age of 97 at Primrose Retirement Community, where he had resided since August 2018.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior, with Pastor Brenda Pfeifley officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Alvin attended District 52 in rural Buffalo County until graduation from the eighth grade. He then went to work full time, on the family farm where he was needed most. As a young man Alvin cultivated his lifelong love of baseball playing shortstop on the Bluff Center Baseball team. He met his future wife, Geraldine Spiehs, at a dance and they were married on June 2, 1949, in Cairo, Neb. They celebrated 50 years together before she passed away in December 1999. To this union two daughters were born, Gayle and Jayne.
The couple farmed on the family farm southwest of Cairo until 1973 when they moved to Grand Island and he worked for Chief Industries and Grand Island City Parks and Recreation until his retirement in 1986. Alvin enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, bowling and playing cards with his Platt Duetsche buddies. He was a member of the Platt Duetsche Society, Saddle Club and Cairo United Methodist Church.
Survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Gayle and Larry Donelson of Stromsburg and Jayne and Dennis Reimers of Cairo/Ravenna; grandchildren, Sonya (Mike) Jeanneret, Staci Bannister, Jodi (Kevin) Lilly, Craig Donelson and special friend, Lacey Stromberg; great-grandchildren, Joshua and Shepard Jeanneret and Connor Bannister; and several nieces, nephews and special friends.
Preceded in death by wife, Geraldine; parents; granddaughter, Tammie Reimers; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lawrence and Gertrude Meyer and Everett and Dorothy Meyer; and sister and brother-in-law, Ruby and Ray Johnson.
Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 7, 2021.