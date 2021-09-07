I am so sorry to hear of Al's passing. We left Grand Island about the same time that he left his home. He was a wonderful neighbor, and we enjoyed both he and Gerry for many years. Boy they did love to fish! His laugh was infectious and he reminded me of his brother, my uncle Lawrence. I still use the amazing electric skillet I bought from their rummage sale when they sold their camper 30 or so years ago!

Susan Sandoval September 9, 2021