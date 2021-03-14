Menu
Alvin "Big Al" New Jr.
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Alvin "Big Al" H. New Jr., 82, of Grand Island, died March 9, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Services in his hometown of Winner, S.D., will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, at Mason Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 625 W. Third St., Winner, SD 57580. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Winner City Cemetery.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Al was born on Nov. 27, 1938, eldest son of Alvin H. and Gula (Perry) New Sr. in Winner, S.D.
He graduated from Winner High School and attended South Dakota School of Mines. However his love for farming led him back to the fields. On April 4, 1959, he married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Donna Horstman. They built a beautiful life together on the family farm but times were tough and they decided to move to Grand Island in 1972.
While living in Grand Island Al began working for Stahla Mobile Homes. Big Al was known as Mr. Fix It by family and friends and enjoyed the different projects that each day brought. He was skilled in general construction, plumbing, woodworking and masonry. Al was famous for his large garden he tended to meticulously, everyone enjoyed the fruits of his labor.
Al always enjoyed returning back to South Dakota for yearly hunting, fishing and camping trips. He loved family time spent with his kids, grandkids and more recently great-grandkids. Even when life and health were against Al you would never know, he wasn't one to complain. He was a simple man who will be missed for his strength and determination.
Al is survived by daughter, Diane (Jim) Stevenson of Doniphan; son, Doug (Annette) New of Kearney; grandchildren, Brent (Jen) Stevenson, Brady (Kylee) Stevenson, Kelsey (Josh) Meier, Brandon (Amy) New, Tara (Logan) Ruzicka and Sean (Lorena) Schultz; seven great-grandchildren with one on the way, along with many extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife on Feb. 24, 2021; parents, stepmother, Dorothy (Schneider) New; brother, Duane New; and sister, Betty Lou Heying.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Mar
17
Service
2:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Mar
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Mason Funeral Home and Cremation Services
625 W. Third St., Winner, SD
Mar
19
Service
11:00a.m.
Mason Funeral Home and Cremation Services
625 W. Third St., Winner, SD
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Diane, Doug and your families. Our sympathy and prayers to all of you at this time. Share and cherish the memories to get you through this time.
Brian and Tracy Yosten
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results