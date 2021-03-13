Alvin "Big Al" H. New Jr., 82, of Grand Island joined his wife March 9, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Services in his hometown of Winner, S.D., will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Mason Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 625 W. Third St., Winner, S.D. 57580, with visitation the hour prior. Burial will follow in Winner City Cemetery.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 13, 2021.