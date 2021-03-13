Menu
Alvin "Big Al" New Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Alvin "Big Al" H. New Jr., 82, of Grand Island joined his wife March 9, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Services in his hometown of Winner, S.D., will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Mason Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 625 W. Third St., Winner, S.D. 57580, with visitation the hour prior. Burial will follow in Winner City Cemetery.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Diane, Doug and your families. Our sympathy and prayers to all of you at this time. Share and cherish the memories to get you through this time.
Brian and Tracy Yosten
March 14, 2021
