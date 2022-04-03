Amanda S. Weakly, 37, of Grand Island, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Sheri Lodel will officiate. Cremation will take place after the service.

Visitation will be held one hour before time of the service at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.



