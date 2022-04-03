Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Amanda Weakly
FUNERAL HOME
Peters Funeral Home - St. Paul
302 2nd Street
Saint Paul, NE
Amanda S. Weakly, 37, of Grand Island, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Sheri Lodel will officiate. Cremation will take place after the service.
Visitation will be held one hour before time of the service at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Peters Funeral Home - St. Paul
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Peters Funeral Home - St. Paul.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.