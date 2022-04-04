Amanda S. Czaplewski Weakly, 37, of Grand Island, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Sheri Lodel will officiate. Cremation will take place after the service.
Visitation will start one hour before time of the service at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Amanda was born Feb. 18, 1985, at Kearney the daughter of Ron and Betty (Kuligowski) Czaplewski. Amanda grew up in Loup City. At the age of 2, she was diagnosed with Emery-Dreifuss Muscular Dystrophy, a disease she bravely fought her entire life. She attended Loup City Elementary School and was a 2003 graduate of Loup City High School. She also worked as a cashier at her parents' business, The Snack Shop, in Loup City. She was remembered by many customers for her friendly attitude and contagious smile.
Amanda wrote her own grant application to purchase her own handicap van. To date it is the largest grant awarded by the state. She was also a top fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy Association telethons for many years.
She was united in marriage to Joe L. Weakly on Sept. 19, 2009, at Loup City. The couple lived in Loup City until moving to Grand Island in 2011. Joe died suddenly on Jan. 2, 2014. Amanda was a doting and protective "mama bear" to her daughter, Sophie, whom she home schooled. When Sophie was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes, Amanda became a top fundraiser for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, for which Sophie received numerous awards. Amanda also designed and sold greeting cards online.
Amanda was always very assertive and aggressive with her physicians and insurance providers when it came to her healthcare. She was always devoted to finding out what was wrong with her and what needed to be done to fix it. She also advocated for others who were dealing with the same health issues.
She enjoyed adult coloring books, reading and watching movies. She and Sophie enjoyed planting flowers and vegetables and watching them grow and taking long walks. Her daughter was her whole world.
Amanda is survived by her daughter, Sophie Weakly of Grand Island; her mother, Betty Czaplewski of Grand Island; her siblings and spouses, Nicki Czaplewski of Grand Island, Monte and Nicole Czaplewski of Grand Island, Ron Jr. and Denise Czaplewski of Omaha, Justin and Jennifer Czaplewski of Grand Island, and Lance and Sam Czaplewski of Council Bluffs, Iowa; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
In addition to her husband, Joe, she was preceded in death by her father, Ron; and grandparents, Tony and Lois Kuligowski and Ben and Nellie Czaplewski.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 4, 2022.