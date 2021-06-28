Menu
Amelia Kizer
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hitchcock Funeral Home
212 Grand Avenue
Burwell, NE
ORD - Amelia Mathauser Kizer, 98, of Ord passed away peacefully June 25, 2021, at Grandview Assisted Living in Ord.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Burwell with Pastor Serene Samuel officiating. Burial will be in the Cottonwood Cemetery in Burwell,
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday June 29, 2021, at Hitchcock Funeral home in Burwell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Burwell United Methodist Church.
Amelia and her identical twin sister, Wilma, were born Jan. 4, 1923, to William and Emma Mathauser. She married Wilber Kizer during World War II in Seattle, Washington.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Eric and Mary of Aurora, Colorado, and Douglas and Vickie of Omaha; a daughter, Luann, of Kansas City, Kansas; two granddaughters and five great-grandchildren.
Amelia was preceded in death by her husband, Wilber Kizer; a son, Ronald Kizer; her parents, William and Emma Mathauser; two sisters, her twin, Wilma Rees, and Marie Borghese; and a brother Elmer.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hitchcock Funeral Home
212 Grand Avenue, Burwell, NE
Jun
30
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
United Methodist Church
Burwell, NE
