Angela M. (Hinrichs) Beyersdorf, 65, formerly of Hastings, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Services are at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 18, at Butler Volland Chapel, 1225 N. Elm Ave., in Hastings with the Rev. Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
A book signing will be 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be livestreamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home's website. To view the service, go to Angela's obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Angela was born Dec. 19, 1956, in Hastings to LaVern and Margaret (Smythe) Hinrichs. She graduated from St. Cecilia High School. Angela married Gerald Beyersdorf and they were married 37 years.
Angela was a homemaker and loved to garden and grow flowers. She enjoyed keeping her bird feeder full for at least 35 years, camping, fishing and photography.
Survivors include her husband, Gerald Beyersdorf of Grand Island; children, Christopher Conover, Kimberly Conover; brother and spouse, Gary and Debbie Hinrichs of Hastings; beloved pet dog MySteer and other extended family.
Angela was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, James J. Baker.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 15, 2022.