WOOD RIVER - Angela Ann Gill, 53, of Wood River died, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at her home.
Services will be at noon Tuesday, June 8, at Peace Lutheran Church in Grand Island, with Pastor Mike Reiners officiating. Concluding the service will be a burial in the Wood River Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at Babel's Barn.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Apfel Funeral Home in Wood River. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to start a scholarship in Angela's name.
Angela Ann Gill was born Aug. 1, 1967, in Grand Island to Marvin and Jane (Rauert) Rickert of Wood River.
Angie graduated from Wood River Rural High School in 1985 and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Growing up, Angie was an active 4-H member for 12 years.
On Dec. 28, 1986, she married Kevin L. Gill in Grand Island. They were blessed with three children: Daniel, 32, Dylan, 30, and Kaylee, 26. Angie and Kevin raised their children and lived on their family farm outside of Wood River. Her pride and joy were her children and grandchildren, Adeline, age 3, and Crofton, 6 months.
Angie was a member at Peace Lutheran Church and an active member in the Wood River community. She had a love for singing and was able to share her voice at many wedding ceremonies and funeral services. She and Kevin also enjoyed singing karaoke together.
Angie worked at Principal Financial, FSA and Babel's Agency, and retired in 2012 after 17 years of employment at Bangs and Stewart CPA. She continued to support the office during tax season for many years afterward.
Upon retirement, Angie found her calling in quilting and opened her own quilting business, Country Quilting, where she was able to create and design many masterpieces, including memory quilts for those who had lost loved ones. Angie volunteered many hours as a Hall County 4-H leader teaching young women how to cook and sew; at the Hall County Fair; and with the Nebraska State Fair. She taught Sunday school and was the co-director of Vacation Bible School at Grace Lutheran for many summers. Angie also served on the Wood River Community Foundation Board.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Kevin; three children, Daniel and his wife, Pat, of Shelton, Dylan and his wife, Adrienne, of Wood River and Kaylee and her fiancé, Jake, of Norwalk, Conn.; two grandchildren, Adeline Olivia Gill and Crofton Crew Gill; her parents, Marvin and Jane Rickert; a brother, Ron (Esther) Rickert; two sisters, Deb (Keith) McTavish and Jodi (Ron) Rauert; and her grandmother, Esther Rosacker, all of Wood River; sisters-in-law, Kary Gill (Mark Hahn) of Shelton and Kendra (Sean) Fennessey of Omaha; mother and father-in-law, Don and Kay Gill of Shelton; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 4, 2021.