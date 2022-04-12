GREELEY - Anne C. (Ondracek) Rech, 73, of Greeley, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at her home with her family by her side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. The Rev. Lou Nollette will be presiding. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Greeley.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. A rosary will follow at 7 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Anne was born Feb. 12, 1949, to Ernest and Mary (Walsh) Ondracek in Greeley. She grew up in Greeley and graduated from Sacred Heart in Greeley with the class of 1967. She attended Creighton University and the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
She was united in marriage to Richard Rech Jr. on June 12, 1971, in Greeley. To this union, four children were born, Chris, Regina, Rose and Ricky. She started teaching school at St. Thomas Moore in Omaha, then continued in Greeley where she was the senior class sponsor for many years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was active in the Catholic Daughters. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Greeley.
She enjoyed volunteering at church, school or wherever she was needed. Her hobbies included playing the organ and directing music at church, teaching religious education, watching sports - anything HUSKERS or Creighton, as well as the Olympics. Most of all, her favorite sporting events were those of her children and grandchildren. Gatherings with family and friends were her greatest enjoyments in life.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Richard Rech, of Greeley; three daughters and a son-in-law, Christine and Matt Wisnieski of Malcolm, Regina Baker of Greeley and Rosalie Rech of Lincoln; a son and daughter-in-law, Richard "Ricky" Rech III and Abby of Lincoln; a sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Bill Donovan of Oakland; a sister-in-law, Betty Ondracek of Greeley; her grandchildren, Annie Fecci, Noah Baker, Connor Baker, Jenna Baker, Mason Wisniesk, Justin Wisniesk, Brandon Wisnieski, Allison Rech and Jaxson Rech; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jim Ondracek and Joe Ondracek; her father-in-law, Richard Rech Sr; her mother-in-law, Evelyn Rech; and a brother-in-law, Jim Rech.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 12, 2022.