CENTRAL CITY - Annette R. Schulze, 86, of Central City, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Litzenberg Memorial Long Term Care Center in Central City.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Immanuel Lutheran Church near Polk, with the Rev. David Ohlman officiating. Interment will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City. Memorials are suggested to the Immanuel Lutheran Church and School. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Annette R. Schulze was born Sept. 12, 1934, to Emil and Hulda (Schnackenberg) Wilshusen near Hordville. She was born a child of God in water of Holy Baptism on Sept. 30, 1934. On March 21, 1948, she was confirmed in the Christian faith. She attended Immanuel Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Polk High School in 1952.
She was united in marriage to Marvin Schulze on Aug. 16, 1953. They were blessed with four children. The Lord took Marvin on April 24, 1976. Annette was an active member of the Ladies Aid, at one time taught Sunday School and sang in the choir.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Sharon Schulze of Hordville, Peggy and Keith Rincker of Collinsville, Ill., Timothy and Linda Schulze of Hordville and Yvonne and Tim Bopp of Ord; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; three sisters, Louise Blase, Doris Roehrs and Rosella Person; a brother, Kenneth Wilshusen; a brother in infancy; her stepmother, Alma; a stepsister, Lorraine Mundt; and a stepbrother, Lester Henning.
The Lord gives and the Lord takes away. We give thanks to God our Father through Jesus Christ our Lord, for our sister, Annette.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jul. 2, 2021.