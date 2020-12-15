Ardean was a Well Educated Gentleman in Agriculture and a Wonderful Family Man!! My first knowledge of Ardean was through my farming w/my father Roger who had Ardean cleaning all his Soybeans and Oats Seed. Later I become a Crop Consultant and Ardean was one of my favorite Clients selling fertilizer and chemicals! Then started working w/Sam as Ardean become busier in his Seed Business! He certainly will be missed by a lot of Friends and will leave a void in his large Family that has multipled over the years! Prayers to All

Gary Clayton December 18, 2020