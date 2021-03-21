ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - We regretfully announce the passing of Ardyce Jean Kirk of Albuquerque, N.M., on March 17, 2021.
Ardyce was a resident of Avista Senior Living (formally Brookdale), 3920 Juan Tabo Place, and passed peacefully under their care.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be streamed at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 25, and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future date. Please consider a memorial donation to St. John's United Methodist Church, 2626 Arizona Street NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110, or to your favorite charity
. Please share a memory or sign our online guest book for Ardyce Kirk at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
FRENCH – Lomas ,10500 Lomas Blvd. NE (505) 275-3500.
Ardyce was born May 30, 1922, on the family farm near Boelus to Robert and Ida Obermiller, and graduated from Boelus High School in 1939. She graduated from St. Paul Business College.
She was, indeed, proud of her family and their accomplishments. Ardyce,was one of the strongest women to ever walk this earth. She was an example of faith and fortitude to her family. Ardyce worked for the Army Corp of Engineers in Washington, D.C., prior to the start of WWII. In 1942, she transferred to San Francisco, California, where she met her future husband, who was serving in the Navy. Following his discharge from the Navy in 1945, they moved to Albuquerque, N.M. After the children were all in school, she returned to work as a secretary for the Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center at Kirkland Air Force Base, retiring in 1982. After retirement, she worked as a volunteer with the Albuquerque Convention and Visitors Bureau as a Kachina Greeter and sang with the "Sweet Adelines." She was also active in National Active and Retired Federal Employees as well as an active member of St. John's United Methodist Church. Ardyce loved traveling, singing with her sisters and dancing, and was proud of her gardening skills. She enjoyed sharing delicious tomatoes every summer. Ardyce traveled through 48 of the 50 states, and her favorite trip was to the Holy Land. She was a good friend to many and was loved by her neighbors. She showed strength during times of adversity and will be missed by her family and friends.
Ardyce is survived by five children: daughter, Marsha Labodda, and husband, Ed Alazraqui, of El Paso, Texas; son, Dan Kirk, and wife, Priscilla, from Scottsdale, Ariz.; son, John Kirk, and wife, Marylyn, from Albuquerque; daughter, Janis Williams of Glendale, Ariz.; and son, Dr. William Kirk, and wife, Tamra, from Zumbro Falls, Minn. She is also survived by five grandchildren and four stepgrandchildren: Doug Labodda and wife, Brenda Stady; James Kirk, Jennifer Hughes and husband, Richard; Dayna Morrison; David Williams; Daniel Schairer and wife, Carrie; Abigail Schairer and wife, Geena: Edward Alazraqui and wife, Robyn: and Carlos Alazraqui and wife, Laura. Ardyce is also survived by her brother-in-law, George Bellamy, of Cairo; and a nephew, Bruce Bellamy, and wife, Cheryl, of Lincoln. In addition, she had several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, John William Kirk; and two sisters, Bernice Harrison and Irma Bellamy.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 21, 2021.