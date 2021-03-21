What can you say about someone you literally have known all of your life? Many, many fond and precious memories of the Kirk and Gustafson families growing up in Albuquerque. Many holiday dinners spent at each others' house and get together for play. We didn't really know as kids how our parents were connected but we did know that Ardyce, Ruth, John and Karl were all close and the kids were all like cousins. Ardyce was the last of that generation and we will miss her. Our condolences to Dan, Marsha, John, Janis and Bill.

Karl & Wendy Gustafson March 24, 2021