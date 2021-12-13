Aridne "Vonnie" Meeker, 90, of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, surrounded by family.
Celebration of Life services in Vonnie's honor will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at the Grand Island Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Pastor Trevon L. Buchanan will officiate.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Vonnie was born May 21, 1931, in Broken Bow, the daughter Ralph and Alta Scott. She grew up in rural Nebraska where she loved to help her grandfather tend to the farm and care for the livestock.
She attended school in Nebraska before moving with her family to Texas. Vonnie met the love of her life, Curtis Meeker, while living in Texas. They married in 1956 and were blessed with three daughters, before his sudden death on June 28, 1968.
After Curtis' death, Vonnie relocated to Grand Island to be close to family. She began employment with Skagway, eventually working at the Grand Generation Center, providing senior care for more than 20 years.
Vonnie was a member of The Church of Christ. She loved shopping and browsing yard sales with her sister. Her hobbies included collecting trinkets, listening to all genres of music and playing card games to keep her mind sharp. Vonnie adored her family. Even during difficult times, she held onto her faith and made do with what she could. She was a blessing to her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Tammy Meeker and Sandra "Sandy" Martin of Grand Island; her grandchildren, Brandon Jordan, Larry Inman, Brittany Martin and Trinity Sossong; her great-grandchildren, Adriana, Daniel, Hunter, Xander and Gavin; and numerous extended family and friends.
Vonnie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Curtis Meeker; a daughter, Rochelle "Shelly" (Meeker) Qualls; a sister, Jeryce "Jeri" Jackson; and a grandson, Curtis Qualls.
Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Aridne "Vonnie" Meeker please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 13, 2021.