FULLERTON - Arlene Mary Rolf, 84, of Fullerton, went to her heavenly home with her family by her side Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at her home.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fullerton, with the Rev. David Fulton officiating. Burial will follow in Main Cemetery in Belgrade.
A public visitation, without the family present, will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at St. Peter's Catholic Church. A private family rosary service will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the church. The rosary and funeral service will be livestreamed on Palmer-Santin Funeral Home's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/palmersantinfh
). Current Covid-19 DHM's will be followed.
Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 15, 2020.