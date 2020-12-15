Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Arlene Mary Rolf
FUNERAL HOME
PALMER FUNERAL HOME - FULLERTON
210 IRVING ST
Fullerton, NE
FULLERTON - Arlene Mary Rolf, 84, of Fullerton, went to her heavenly home with her family by her side Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at her home.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fullerton, with the Rev. David Fulton officiating. Burial will follow in Main Cemetery in Belgrade.
A public visitation, without the family present, will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at St. Peter's Catholic Church. A private family rosary service will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the church. The rosary and funeral service will be livestreamed on Palmer-Santin Funeral Home's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/palmersantinfh). Current Covid-19 DHM's will be followed.
Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
St. Peter's Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
PALMER FUNERAL HOME - FULLERTON
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by PALMER FUNERAL HOME - FULLERTON.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.