FULLERTON - Arlene Mary Rolf, 84, of Fullerton, went to her heavenly home with her family by her side Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at her home.A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fullerton, with the Rev. David Fulton officiating. Burial will follow in Main Cemetery in Belgrade.A public visitation, without the family present, will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at St. Peter's Catholic Church. A private family rosary service will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the church. The rosary and funeral service will be livestreamed on Palmer-Santin Funeral Home's Facebook page ( www.facebook.com/palmersantinfh ). Current Covid-19 DHM's will be followed.Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.