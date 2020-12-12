Menu
Arlyn E. Friesen
LOUP CITY - Arlyn E. Friesen, 75, of Loup City died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Celebration of Life services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Loup City Community Building, with Jeff Friesen officiating. Military honors will be provided following the service at the community building by the Loup City American Legion Post No. 48. Cremation will follow the service.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the community building. Face masks are required, and all social distancing guidelines will be followed. The service will be livestreamed on the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials are suggested to the Loup City Rescue Squad or donor's choice.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the Friesen family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 12, 2020.
Dec
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Loup City Community Building
8th and O Street, Loup City, NE
Dec
16
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Loup City Community Building
8th and O Street, Loup City, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Higgins Funeral Home
We're so sorry for your loss! We have only good memories and will miss Arlyn!
Joan Russell & John Zonkoski
December 16, 2020
