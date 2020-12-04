LOUP CITY - Arnold John Kaslon, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 81 on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at his home in Loup City.
Arnie was born June 12, 1939, in Ashton, one of six children born to Louie and Helen (Michalski) Kaslon. He graduated from Loup City High School in 1956. He then enlisted in the United States Army, where he served from 1957 to 1960.
He married his beloved wife, Lillian (Kern) Kaslon, on Sept. 3, 1960. They returned to Loup City in 1976, where he began a proud career as a farmer.
He served on the ASCS Office Committee for eight years and was recognized with the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service Administrator's Award for Service to Agriculture and Distinguished County Office Achievement at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. He also belonged to the American Legion, Pheasants Forever and served on the Parish Council at St. Josephat Catholic Church in Loup City.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, polka dances, playing cards and spending time with his large and boisterous family.
He is survived by his wife, Lillian; and his five children and their spouses, Jackie Renz-Norris (Duane) of Hastings, Diane Schneider (Doug) of Lincoln, Laura Waters-Vazquez (Jesus) of Lincoln, Rob Kaslon (Anne Tripp) of Keenesburg, Colo., and Shari Blake (Thom) of Colorado Springs, Colo. He is also survived by his sister, Delores Roy (Alfred Roy - deceased); and brothers, Leonard Kaslon (Barb Kusek), Larry Kaslon (Sharon Bartley), Bob Kaslon (Francie Phelps) and Kenny Kaslon (Marcia Dzingle).
Arnie delighted in 11 grandchildren, Valerie Bergeron (Marty), Erica Hinrichs (Joe), Rachel Waters (Nate Harris), Rebecca Kreifels (Austin), Craig Waters (Jon Faue), Ben Schneider, Thomas Schneider, Lauren Blake, Quinn Blake, Ben Kaslon and Matthew Kaslon. He also smiled at the blessing of seven great-grandchildren, Wyatt Bergeron, Charley Jo Bergeron, Lilly Hinrichs, Grant Hinrichs, Raylynn Waters, Kayden Waters-Harris, and Loey Kreifels.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 4, 2020.