Arthur "Art" Barg
1913 - 2021
BORN
1913
DIED
2021
Arthur Barg, 107, of Grand Island, was born Nov. 12, 1913, in Phillipsburg, Kan., and passed away Jan. 30, 2021, at Good Samaritan Village in Grand Island. He was 107.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at Westlawn Memorial Park in Grand Island.
Art was a truck diver during World War II and later started a business in Agra, Kan. In 1958 he moved to Wood River, where he purchased a filling station called Wood River Oil Co. Some years later he formed Barg Fertilizer Service.
Art retired and he and his wife, Louise, moved to Grand Island. He lived there until he passed away.
He is survived by his son, Loren Barg and wife, Vickie; son, Gary Barg, and wife, Pat; five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Louise, and a son, Charles Barg.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Westlawn Memorial Park
Grand Island, NE
