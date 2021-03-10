Audrey was our farm neighbor by Elyria, she was fun to be around, always had a smile and was a great cook. I hope you don't mind me telling this story: Mike was in my grade, and when we were very small, he used to tell his Mom, "Carla wet my pants". I was in Ord several years ago, and ran into Audrey at the hardware store. She was not sure who I was, but when I told her I wet Mike's pants, she remembered immediately. This was always a funny story to us. She was a great lady, and will never be forgotten. My condolences to the family, she will be missed.

Carla (Miller) Peppler Neighbor March 11, 2021