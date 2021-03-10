Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Audrey Kay Gregory
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
1005 North 28th Street North West HWY 11
Ord, NE
ORD - Audrey Kay Gregory, 83, of Ord, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the Valley County Health System Hospital in Ord.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the Ord Christian Church. Pastor Doug Durre will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Ord City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Family's choice to be designated later. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
The service will be livestreamed on https://www.ordchurch.com .
For the health and safety of others social distancing and face masks are recommended for those attending the funeral.
Audrey was born Feb. 10, 1938, at Norfolk to Charles and Ida (Earl) Caselton. She moved with her parents to several towns in Nebraska before settling in Ord, where she attended Ord High School.
In 1952, Audrey was united in marriage to Wayne Gregory. To this union four children were born, Rebecca Jo, Michael Wayne, Laura Ann and Scott Charles.
Audrey was a farm wife who enjoyed gardening, crocheting and reading. During the 1980s farm crisis the family moved to Omaha for several years where Audrey was an office worker. In 1992, they returned to Ord.
Audrey was involved at her church, TOPS, and the Second Hand Rose, and volunteered with activities at the Valley County Nursing Home.
Audrey is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Rebecca and James Dawson of Lincoln and Laura and Jeff Reurink of Baltic, S.D.; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Michael of York and Scott and Nancy Gregory of Plattsmouth; four grandsons, Aaron Suminski of Corpus Christi, Texas, Nick Reynolds of Washakie Ten, Wyo., Joe Gregory of Ord and Tye Gregory of Plattsmouth; five granddaughters, Carla Locke of Bellevue, Angela Moon of Omaha, Sarah Gregory of Lincoln, Xandria Gregory of Omaha and McColley Gregory of Omaha; seven great-grandchildren, James Locke, Royal Locke, Kellie Locke, Connor Locke, Colton Locke, Amy Suminski and River Hay; and a brother, Gale Caselton of Hutchinson, Kan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne; parents-in-law, Joseph and Mildred Gregory; a half brother, Dale Caselton; and granddaughter, Sandra Gregory.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Ord Christian Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
You have our deepest sympathy in the loss of your mother. Audrey was a dear friend. Her smile and sense of humor was a magnet to others, and she was well loved.We were young mothers together, a bonding experience that transcends time and distance. I cherish her memory.
Karen Singsaas
Friend
March 12, 2021
We are sorry to hear about the loss of
Aunt Audrey. I will never forget her warm smile and gracious welcome when all the
families got together. Please know that we will be praying for you all.
With sympathy,
The Moffatts
Pam Moffatt
Family
March 11, 2021
So glad that I was able to visit Audrey this last year. Am glad she is no longer suffering and safe in the arms of Jesus.
Mary Ann Ohlrich
Family
March 11, 2021
Audrey was our farm neighbor by Elyria, she was fun to be around, always had a smile and was a great cook. I hope you don't mind me telling this story: Mike was in my grade, and when we were very small, he used to tell his Mom, "Carla wet my pants". I was in Ord several years ago, and ran into Audrey at the hardware store. She was not sure who I was, but when I told her I wet Mike's pants, she remembered immediately. This was always a funny story to us. She was a great lady, and will never be forgotten. My condolences to the family, she will be missed.
Carla (Miller) Peppler
Neighbor
March 11, 2021
I loved your cooking Audrey! Thanks to you and Wayne for giving me a job in 1982. My wife at the time Jan (Grim) and I were expecting our first son. You really gave us a leg up!
Russ Bloom
Friend
March 10, 2021
Dearest Family of Audrey, Audrey was a ray of sunlight in the world who brought joy to all she came into cantact with. I for one will pray an miss you. May God grant eternal rest unto you. God bless you all. shirley hoke and family
shirley hoke
Friend
March 10, 2021
On behalf of the family of Gerald Gydesen, our hearts go out to the Gregory family for the loss of Audrey. She was a very sweet lady with a great family.
Jenise Gydesen
March 10, 2021
It's with heartfelt sympathy we mourn the loss of your Mother. We pray God's love will bring you comfort and peace.
Brian and Judy Lamphron (Laura co-worker)
March 10, 2021
To my loving Aunt who always put up with me and my cousins. Thanks for all you gave Aunt Audrey I wouldn't be the person I am today without your loving touch. My sincere condolences to my cousins, just want you each to know I love you, be strong your mom and dad would want that.
David Ohlrich
Family
March 9, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your Mom. I know how devastating that is! I had not seen Aunt Audrey in so long and I am so sad that our families are so far apart. Families are just not like it used to be when we were kids. I have fond memories of the farm from my childhood.
Love and Hugs to Mike, Becky, Laurie and Scott!
Rhonda Minor
Family
March 9, 2021
Please accept our sympathy. She was a wonderful lady.
Lou and Regina Rohan.
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results