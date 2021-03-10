ORD - Audrey Kay Gregory, 83, of Ord, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the Valley County Health System Hospital in Ord.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the Ord Christian Church. Pastor Doug Durre will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Ord City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Family's choice to be designated later. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
The service will be livestreamed on https://www.ordchurch.com
.
For the health and safety of others social distancing and face masks are recommended for those attending the funeral.
Audrey was born Feb. 10, 1938, at Norfolk to Charles and Ida (Earl) Caselton. She moved with her parents to several towns in Nebraska before settling in Ord, where she attended Ord High School.
In 1952, Audrey was united in marriage to Wayne Gregory. To this union four children were born, Rebecca Jo, Michael Wayne, Laura Ann and Scott Charles.
Audrey was a farm wife who enjoyed gardening, crocheting and reading. During the 1980s farm crisis the family moved to Omaha for several years where Audrey was an office worker. In 1992, they returned to Ord.
Audrey was involved at her church, TOPS, and the Second Hand Rose, and volunteered with activities at the Valley County Nursing Home.
Audrey is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Rebecca and James Dawson of Lincoln and Laura and Jeff Reurink of Baltic, S.D.; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Michael of York and Scott and Nancy Gregory of Plattsmouth; four grandsons, Aaron Suminski of Corpus Christi, Texas, Nick Reynolds of Washakie Ten, Wyo., Joe Gregory of Ord and Tye Gregory of Plattsmouth; five granddaughters, Carla Locke of Bellevue, Angela Moon of Omaha, Sarah Gregory of Lincoln, Xandria Gregory of Omaha and McColley Gregory of Omaha; seven great-grandchildren, James Locke, Royal Locke, Kellie Locke, Connor Locke, Colton Locke, Amy Suminski and River Hay; and a brother, Gale Caselton of Hutchinson, Kan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne; parents-in-law, Joseph and Mildred Gregory; a half brother, Dale Caselton; and granddaughter, Sandra Gregory.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 10, 2021.