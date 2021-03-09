ORD - Audrey K. Gregory, 83, of Ord passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the Valley County Health System Hospital in Ord. A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Ord Christian Church. Pastor Doug Durre will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Ord City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Family's Choice. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements. For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are recommended for those attending the funeral.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 9, 2021.
You have our deepest sympathy in the loss of your mother. Audrey was a dear friend. Her smile and sense of humor was a magnet to others, and she was well loved.We were young mothers together, a bonding experience that transcends time and distance. I cherish her memory.
Karen Singsaas
Friend
March 12, 2021
We are sorry to hear about the loss of Aunt Audrey. I will never forget her warm smile and gracious welcome when all the families got together. Please know that we will be praying for you all. With sympathy, The Moffatts
Pam Moffatt
Family
March 11, 2021
So glad that I was able to visit Audrey this last year. Am glad she is no longer suffering and safe in the arms of Jesus.
Mary Ann Ohlrich
Family
March 11, 2021
Audrey was our farm neighbor by Elyria, she was fun to be around, always had a smile and was a great cook. I hope you don't mind me telling this story: Mike was in my grade, and when we were very small, he used to tell his Mom, "Carla wet my pants". I was in Ord several years ago, and ran into Audrey at the hardware store. She was not sure who I was, but when I told her I wet Mike's pants, she remembered immediately. This was always a funny story to us. She was a great lady, and will never be forgotten. My condolences to the family, she will be missed.
Carla (Miller) Peppler
Neighbor
March 11, 2021
I loved your cooking Audrey! Thanks to you and Wayne for giving me a job in 1982. My wife at the time Jan (Grim) and I were expecting our first son. You really gave us a leg up!
Russ Bloom
Friend
March 10, 2021
Dearest Family of Audrey, Audrey was a ray of sunlight in the world who brought joy to all she came into cantact with. I for one will pray an miss you. May God grant eternal rest unto you. God bless you all. shirley hoke and family
shirley hoke
Friend
March 10, 2021
On behalf of the family of Gerald Gydesen, our hearts go out to the Gregory family for the loss of Audrey. She was a very sweet lady with a great family.
Jenise Gydesen
March 10, 2021
It's with heartfelt sympathy we mourn the loss of your Mother. We pray God's love will bring you comfort and peace.
Brian and Judy Lamphron (Laura co-worker)
March 10, 2021
To my loving Aunt who always put up with me and my cousins. Thanks for all you gave Aunt Audrey I wouldn't be the person I am today without your loving touch. My sincere condolences to my cousins, just want you each to know I love you, be strong your mom and dad would want that.
David Ohlrich
Family
March 9, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your Mom. I know how devastating that is! I had not seen Aunt Audrey in so long and I am so sad that our families are so far apart. Families are just not like it used to be when we were kids. I have fond memories of the farm from my childhood. Love and Hugs to Mike, Becky, Laurie and Scott!
Rhonda Minor
Family
March 9, 2021
Please accept our sympathy. She was a wonderful lady.