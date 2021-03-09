ORD - Audrey K. Gregory, 83, of Ord passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the Valley County Health System Hospital in Ord.

A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Ord Christian Church. Pastor Doug Durre will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Ord City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Family's Choice. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are recommended for those attending the funeral.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 9, 2021.