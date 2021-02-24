Audrey T. Lee, 87, of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.
A private family service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at All Faiths Funeral Home, with a Celebration of Life service to be scheduled at a later date. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Audrey was born Oct. 18, 1933, to Charles and Jennie (Arnett) Brooks in Beatrice. She was raised and received her education in Beatrice, moved to Hastings as a teenager, and graduated from Hastings Senior High. She also attended Hastings College.
Audrey was united in marriage to Freddie Lee, and three children were blessed into this union. She was employed by and ultimately retired from New Holland. While she was working, it was important for Audrey to balance her career with her identity as a mother. She would often laugh and reflect on how she had two jobs - "one at New Holland, and one at home."
Audrey's relationship with God was of utmost importance to her. She sought to serve God in everything she did. Being a worship leader in local churches for more than 40 years was just one of the ways Audrey showed her love of the Lord. She had a beautiful singing voice and her home was filled with the sounds of Christian music. She also enjoyed reading, writing poetry and decorating. In her younger years, she sang in community theater productions.
Audrey also served the Lord through the way she wholeheartedly loved and prayed for her family. Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Elizabeth (Don) Goode, Catherine Lee Wilson and Thomas (Gail) Lee; grandchildren, LaShell (Henry), Zachariah, Alexandra (Phillip), Derrick, Malika, Sydni, Imani, Micah, Samuel and Kiera; and great-grandchildren, Xzavier, Phillip Jr., Samairaa, Rylee, Josiah; nieces and nephews, Johnny, Cecilia, Celestine and Denny.
Audrey's life mantra was to "keep on keeping on." She believed that God always provided her with the stamina, energy and desire to move forward.
Audrey was preceded in death by her husband; parents; her sister, Juanita; and a niece, Cissy.
Memorials are suggested to the family and will be used to purchase poetry books for local libraries and schools.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Feb. 24, 2021.