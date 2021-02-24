I remember the Lee family because we lived across the alley from them for years. Us Fuller children would play with the Lee children. I always thought they were a very nice family. As a child, I thought Freddie was a tall thin gentle man. Audrey was more outgoing and always beautifully dressed. I saw her the last time at a church service where she sang for the congregation with her wonderful voice in her charismatic way. I think I always thought of her favorably over the years, even though I seldom saw her. I guess that may be why I chose to name one of my daughters, Audrey. Sorry for your loss!

Launa Fuller March 11, 2021