Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Audrey T. Lee
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Audrey T. Lee, 87, of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.
A private family service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at All Faiths Funeral Home, with a Celebration of Life service to be scheduled at a later date. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Audrey was born Oct. 18, 1933, to Charles and Jennie (Arnett) Brooks in Beatrice. She was raised and received her education in Beatrice, moved to Hastings as a teenager, and graduated from Hastings Senior High. She also attended Hastings College.
Audrey was united in marriage to Freddie Lee, and three children were blessed into this union. She was employed by and ultimately retired from New Holland. While she was working, it was important for Audrey to balance her career with her identity as a mother. She would often laugh and reflect on how she had two jobs - "one at New Holland, and one at home."
Audrey's relationship with God was of utmost importance to her. She sought to serve God in everything she did. Being a worship leader in local churches for more than 40 years was just one of the ways Audrey showed her love of the Lord. She had a beautiful singing voice and her home was filled with the sounds of Christian music. She also enjoyed reading, writing poetry and decorating. In her younger years, she sang in community theater productions.
Audrey also served the Lord through the way she wholeheartedly loved and prayed for her family. Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Elizabeth (Don) Goode, Catherine Lee Wilson and Thomas (Gail) Lee; grandchildren, LaShell (Henry), Zachariah, Alexandra (Phillip), Derrick, Malika, Sydni, Imani, Micah, Samuel and Kiera; and great-grandchildren, Xzavier, Phillip Jr., Samairaa, Rylee, Josiah; nieces and nephews, Johnny, Cecilia, Celestine and Denny.
Audrey's life mantra was to "keep on keeping on." She believed that God always provided her with the stamina, energy and desire to move forward.
Audrey was preceded in death by her husband; parents; her sister, Juanita; and a niece, Cissy.
Memorials are suggested to the family and will be used to purchase poetry books for local libraries and schools.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Service
10:00a.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by All Faiths Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
14 Entries
We are sorry for your loss! We didn't know she had gone home to heaven until we were ready to send her a birthday card this month. I thought I would google her name and found her obituary. She would write us about twice a year. We thought she maybe couldn't write now...we knew her Mom, Jenny and held her funeral in Hastings. Prayers for all of you! Pastor Steve and Jeannie Hutchinson, Kansas
Pastor Steve and Jeannie Hodgson
October 8, 2021
I remember the Lee family because we lived across the alley from them for years. Us Fuller children would play with the Lee children. I always thought they were a very nice family. As a child, I thought Freddie was a tall thin gentle man. Audrey was more outgoing and always beautifully dressed. I saw her the last time at a church service where she sang for the congregation with her wonderful voice in her charismatic way. I think I always thought of her favorably over the years, even though I seldom saw her. I guess that may be why I chose to name one of my daughters, Audrey. Sorry for your loss!
Launa Fuller
March 11, 2021
Your mother was a beautiful woman. Sorry for your loss.
Donna Murphy
February 25, 2021
I worked with Audrey for several years in the personnel department at New Holland. She was a grand lady who always stuck to her principles. My condolences go out to all those who loved her.
Rory Hayman
February 25, 2021
Audrey inspired me always with her steadfast love of God and her devotion to family.
Sue Beaty
February 25, 2021
Blessing to the family
Orv Qualsett
February 24, 2021
I met Audrey through Grand Island Little Theatre many years ago. We became and remained friend´s for the last 50 years. We enjoyed going out for lunch and just visiting with each other. Audrey is smiling now amongst the other angels. God bless you Audrey.
Donna and Gayland Fickenscher
February 24, 2021
Liz & Family - I am so very sad to hear of the loss of your Mother! She was a very kind lady & I know my Father enjoyed working with her many years ago! My Deepest Sympathy to you all!
Deb (Sielaff) Schrack
February 24, 2021
My dad Ramer Fassnacht worked at New Holland the same time as Audrey. He wanted me to extend his sympathies to the family. She was a wonderful lady.
Teresa Elder-Smith
February 24, 2021
So sorry to hear of Audrey's passing. She was a beautiful Christian women who loved her Lord and used her lovely voice to sing praises to Him.
Melinda Moore
February 23, 2021
Sorry for the loss Tommy, God bless..
George Katrouzos
February 23, 2021
Dear Tommy and the entire Lee family, I am so very sorry for the loss of your Mother! My thoughts and prayers are with you all. I would see your Mom out shopping, many times around Gi over the years and she was always so sweet and kind to me... it was fun to run into her! Loved her warm, friendly smile! Thinking of you, With Sympathy, Bob and Sandy Peterson, Savana, Sierra and Paxton
Sandy Peterson
February 22, 2021
Audrey was very precious and she will be missed.
Sondra Short
February 22, 2021
Our thoughts & prayers are with all Audrey's Family during this difficult time. "Rest in Peace" Audrey.
John & Barb Withers
February 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results