Audrey L. Taylor, 96, of Longmont, Colo., a former longtime resident of Grand Island, Neb., died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Longmont.
Audrey Reimer's 1946 marriage to Lucien Taylor in Atlanta, Ga., continued until his death in 1989.
Survivors include children Stephen, Lynda and their spouses, Tina and Kevin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Audrey's life was filled with constant artistic expression. Her endeavors included drawing, painting, stained glass, wood carving, quilting and sewing.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled later with interment beside her late husband at the Grand Island Cemetery. Services were provided by thenaturalfuneral.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 3, 2022.