On August 27, 2021, Barbara A. (Wilson) Aker formerly of Grand Island, NE passed away at the age of 85 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Wilbur K. Aker.

She will be remembered by her children: Nancy Aker-Morrison (Gordon) and David Aker (Allison); grandchildren: Kristen Morrison (Daniel) and Garrett Morrison; brother: Steve Wilson(Elaine) as well as numerous relatives and friends.