Barbara "Barb" S. Epp, 82, of Grand Island, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.
To honor Barb's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Her ashes will be buried with her husband in St. Louis, Mo. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Barb was born July 19, 1939, in St. Louis, the daughter of Victor and Marie (Schmidt) Schwarzenbach. She grew up in St. Louis and graduated from Lutheran High Central, class of 1957.
While in high school, at the beginning of her typing class, a young man asked permission to sit next to Barb. This was the beginning of their 54-year relationship. Barb was united in marriage to Ronald "Ron" Epp in 1962. The couple eventually made their home in Grand Island in 1992.
Barb was employed by the Mid Plains Center, the community mental health center until she retired after 10 years.
Over the years Barb and Ron shared mutual interests and built a vacation home on the Missouri River in Yankton, S.D. They loved fishing, collecting antiques via auctions and flea markets, and rebuilt many antique Cadillacs. Barb also enjoyed cross stitch. She had donated many items to Heartland Lutheran auctions … with her initials B.E. in the corner.
Her memory will be cherished by her dear friend, Virginia Juett.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron, in 2007; her parents; and a sister, Jean Trampe.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 19, 2021.