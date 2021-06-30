Barbara London, 66

Barbara Joan London, 66, passed away Oct. 17, 2020, on a beautiful sunny afternoon at Lower Cape Fear Lifecare in Wilmington, N.C. She fought breast cancer for 11 years and even though it slowly took her body, it never took her love of life or her love for her family.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 2 at St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island. Interment will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.

Born on Feb. 19, 1954, in Spalding, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Marjorie (Palmer) London. She graduated from Spalding High School in 1972, where she played the guitar, and was involved in school activities as Senior Class Secretary and Pep Club. She also played Varsity volleyball and softball. Barbara was the Homecoming Queen her senior year. She attended Central Community College after high school. She married the late Thomas Warner, in 1974, and had three children together. Barbara was a devoted homemaker and later a Medical Secretary. In 2001, Barbara graduated from Southeast Community College in Lincoln with a Degree In Practical Nursing and was a practicing licensed LPN until her retirement.

Barbara adored her children and grandchildren. She was the most giving and loving "Nana" and "MeMaw" to her grand babies. Barbara was an avid gardener, enjoyed sightseeing, making crafts, garage sales, thrift shopping, and watching birds in her flower garden.

Barbara's altruistic heart will live on in her children: Michelle Monaghan (Patrick), of Rio Rancho, N.M,, Thomas R. Warner (Jaime) of Mt. Joy, Pa., and John H. Warner (Marcey) of Albuquerque, N.M. She left behind 11 beloved grandchildren, Brock, Corrina, Caiden, Noah, Jacob, Caleb, Christian, Eli, John Jr., Naomi and Jack. Others left to cherish her memory are her siblings, Dick (Judy) London, Marcia London, Jerry London, Mary Weidel, Joan Carraher, Jack London and Brad London.

She was preceded in passing by her sweet granddaughter, Aiyana Warner; her parents, Richard and Marjorie London; her brother, Jim London; brother-in-law, Martin Weidel; and ex-husbands, Thomas Warner and Larry Seufert.