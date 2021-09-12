Menu
Barbara "Barb" Seymour
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE
Barbara "Barb" Seymour, 71, of Grand Island, died Sept. 1, 2021, at home.
Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Grand Island City Cemetery. A Celebration of Life gathering will follow from 4 to 7 at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Barb was born June 3, 1950, in Grand Island to John and Nadean (Derr) Seymour. She grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1968. She went on to St. Francis Nursing School for her LPN. She then worked for several hospitals in the Grand Island and Lexington area. Later she earned her respiratory therapist degree and worked for Lexington Regional Hospital and CHI Health St. Francis until retiring due to health issues.
Barb enjoyed traveling and collecting things. She was also caretaker for her mother for many years.
Barb is survived by her brothers, John (Carol) Seymour Jr. of Smithville, Mo., and Rick (Jody) Seymour of Grand Island; nieces and nephews, Jonna Seymour, Steph (Todd) Kastanek, Amy (Randy) Olsen and Tom (Bria) Seymour; and five great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street, Grand Island, NE
Sep
17
Burial
2:00p.m.
Grand Island City Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please accept my deepest sympathies. Barb and I were close friends in high school. Although we lost touch over the years I still remember what a wonderful person she was. It makes my heart sad that we didn't stay in touch. I had no idea she lived in Grand Island. I still have family there and visit often. Keep your memories of her close to your heart. She was a wonderful friend.
Barbara (Hill) Wing
School
September 13, 2021
Saddened to hear of Barbara's passing.. I knew her through my salon.. She was always kind and considerate. Peace be with her and her family.
Lora Buhrman
September 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Barb was always kind and helpful. A go to person when needing knowledge.
Barbara Gowlovech
Work
September 12, 2021
So very sorry for your loss-I graduated with Barb and worked with her mom-Nadine at Delicious Foods-she will be greatly missed
Judy (Antczak) Necklace
School
September 8, 2021
