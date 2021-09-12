Barbara "Barb" Seymour, 71, of Grand Island, died Sept. 1, 2021, at home.
Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Grand Island City Cemetery. A Celebration of Life gathering will follow from 4 to 7 at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Barb was born June 3, 1950, in Grand Island to John and Nadean (Derr) Seymour. She grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1968. She went on to St. Francis Nursing School for her LPN. She then worked for several hospitals in the Grand Island and Lexington area. Later she earned her respiratory therapist degree and worked for Lexington Regional Hospital and CHI Health St. Francis until retiring due to health issues.
Barb enjoyed traveling and collecting things. She was also caretaker for her mother for many years.
Barb is survived by her brothers, John (Carol) Seymour Jr. of Smithville, Mo., and Rick (Jody) Seymour of Grand Island; nieces and nephews, Jonna Seymour, Steph (Todd) Kastanek, Amy (Randy) Olsen and Tom (Bria) Seymour; and five great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 12, 2021.