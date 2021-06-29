Barry A. Skalberg, 47, of Grand Island died Sunday, June 27, 2021, with his loving family by his side.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Peace Lutheran Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Luke Biggs will officiate. Burial will be at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery at Norfolk.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Peace Lutheran Church.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. More details will appear later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 29, 2021.