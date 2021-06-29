Barry A. Skalberg, 47, of Grand Island died Sunday, June 27, 2021, with his loving family by his side. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Peace Lutheran Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Luke Biggs will officiate. Burial will be at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery at Norfolk. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Peace Lutheran Church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 29, 2021.
I had him as a social studies teacher at senior high. He was a great guy! May he rest in peace. Prayers for the family!
Melissa (Guerrero) Schuldt
July 17, 2021
Traci ~ My heart was saddened to learn of the loss of your husband. His spirit and generosity will not be forgotten. Please know you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Daria Pierorazio
July 1, 2021
Traci and family~
My thoughts and prayers to you and your family today and in the difficult days ahead. I didn´t know your husband but my heart breaks for your loss. (((Hugs))))
Melissa Woitalewicz
June 30, 2021
He was an amazing teacher, super sweet guy and will be missed dearly by not only his family but several hundreds of children he´s taught over the years.
Kayla moualem
June 30, 2021
My heart goes out to you Traci, as I have shared the journey you will be taking. There isn't much of a map, and, definitely, no calendar. My thoughts and prayers for strength are with you.
Dori Busj
June 30, 2021
Traci & family I am saddened to read of your loss. The tribute I just read was so true of the man I knew. Hold on to those memories and know you are in my prayers
Susie Frei Roe
June 30, 2021
Traci, I am so sorry to hear of Barry's passing. May God be with you and your family at this time and the difficult days ahead. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Kathy(Bennefeld)Sheldon
June 30, 2021
He will be missed by so many. He always had a smile and Crista loved him as a teacher. May he Rest in Peace and the family has our prayers.
God Bless
Renée Schwieger/Crista Manning
June 30, 2021
I was Mr. Skalbergs teachers aid in 2006, one of the best teachers I ever had. We´ll pray for him and his family, Rest In Peace Mr. Skalberg you´ll be missed.
Will Calderon
June 29, 2021
Traci- I´m so sorry to hear about Barry´s passing. I was unaware that you have been dealing with Cancer for several years. I do know how hard this can be. Barry was such an awesome man. Hold on to all the amazing memories. Be grateful for all the years you had together..... although it never seems to be enough. I´ll keep you in my thoughts
Nancy Cowgill
June 29, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.