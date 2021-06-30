Barry A. Skalberg, 47, of Grand Island, died at home, surrounded by family, Sunday, June 27, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was a warrior, who kept fighting with dignity and grace up until the end. He was so encouraged by all of the friends and family who fought alongside him and offered support.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 2, at Peace Lutheran Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Luke Biggs will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Peace Lutheran Church.

Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk at 11 a.m. Saturday. Memorials are suggested to the family for the Skalberg Children's College Fund. Additionally, memorials can be made to the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation in Barry's name. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Barry was born Oct. 25, 1973, in Norfolk, the son of Robert and Betty (Kliment) Skalberg. He was raised and received his education in Norfolk, graduating from Norfolk High School in 1992. Barry received his bachelor's and master's degrees from Doane University, and a graduate certificate in history from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Barry met his wife, Traci Hines, at Doane University. They married in 1998. This union was blessed with three children: Samuel, Cara and Lucas.

Barry joined the teaching staff at Grand Island Senior High in 1996. He taught American history and economics. Most recently, he taught dual-credit world history and business law. He was a 'lifer,' having just finished his 25th year of teaching at Grand Island Public Schools, and planned to teach there for his whole career. He was a steady force in the social studies department, providing the even temper and boundaries that were needed to help students succeed. He often asked students in his economics classes, "Who in here wants to learn how to become a millionaire?" When he had their attention, he taught about investing, the stock market, dividends and returns.

Baseball was one of Barry's passions. He played baseball while in high school and one year in college. He coached baseball at many levels throughout his entire life, including city league teams, legion teams, traveling baseball teams and most recently the junior varsity team at Grand Island Senior High. If he wasn't coaching, he was watching his beloved Minnesota Twins play baseball on TV.

Barry loved his family. His wife, Traci, was his best friend and confidante. Their relationship was special. There was rarely a fight, always a lot of humor, and a deep appreciation and friendship. They loved to pack up the minivan with the kids and drive on cross-country adventures.

Barry was a master route and itinerary planner. His trips always included a baseball game in a major league ballpark, some historical place or monument, and perhaps an amusement park. Traci handled logistics. After spending 11 days in the van one summer and returning to Grand Island with everybody still on speaking terms, Team Skalberg decided they had indeed won and would continue to make this an almost annual tradition.

Barry was a wonderful father. His children looked up to him as he could answer nearly all of their questions, because he knew the answer! The Skalberg children had no need for Google. Additionally, their dad really listened to them. Barry loved to attend his children's games, events and concerts. He absolutely delighted in their unique talents and skills - from art to music to silly videos to army forts. He was so proud of them and his steady presence will be with them in all that they achieve.

Barry kept score at Grand Island Senior High basketball and football games but never kept score at life. He did what was right, even if it was uncomfortable. He wasn't interested in glory, but process mattered. He was kind in heart and faithful in spirit. He understood, as his time on earth grew short, where his true home was, and as of Sunday, Coach Skalberg was suited up … ready to play, coach or whatever his position is on God's team.

Those left on this side to cherish his memory include his wife, Traci; children, Samuel, Cara and Lucas; brothers, Brad Skalberg of Norfolk, and Bryan Skalberg of Portland, Ore.; a sister and brother-in-law, Rebecca a and Seth Snedigar of Valley, Ala.; parents-in-law, Bonnie and Gary Hines of O'Neill; a sister- and brothe-in-law, Crystal and Jim Saling of Lynnwood, Wash.; and nieces and nephews, Kallie Skalberg, Issak Skalberg, Alex DeMaderios, Emily DeMaderios, Nikolas Skalberg, Livia Skalberg, Madyson Snedigar, Connor Snedigar, Savanna Saling and Lily Saling.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Betty Skalberg; and grandparents, Henry and Martha Kliment and James and Loretta Skalberg.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 30, 2021.