Becky S. Larson
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island
3005 South Locust Street
Grand Island, NE
Becky S. Larson, 56, of Grand Island died at her home on March 4, 2021.
Cremation was chosen, and no services are planned at this time. Your condolences may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Becky's obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Becky was born Sept. 27, 1964, at Grand Island. She was the daughter of Raymond E. and Donna M. (Friesen) Larson. Becky grew up in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Sr. High School in 1982.
Becky loved reading and babysitting all of her nephews. She was a connoisseur of Dr. Pepper. She loved her dog, Sebastian, whom she rescued and nurtured back to health. They were the best of friends.
Becky is survived by her brother, Mark (Vicki) Larson of Grand Island; sister, Kelly (Lee) Rader of Kearney; nephews and nieces, Adam Rader, Chris (Kerry) Rader, Corbin (Brenna) Rader, Matt Larson, Jared Larson, Chance Christensen, and Jackie Waller.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Donna Larson.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
