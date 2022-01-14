LINCOLN - Benjamin "Ben" John Copple, 46, of Lincoln, formerly of Grand Island, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. A celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at All Faiths Funeral Home. More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 14, 2022.
Ann and John, I was saddened to read of your son´s passing in the paper. My heart goes out to you. May God grant you peace and strength. You are in my prayers.
Jane McGachey
Family
January 17, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. Ben and I played football together at Wesleyan back in the day. He was a great friend and teammate. Every memory I have of Ben are of him smiling, telling a funny story, just having fun. We´re all going miss him.
Kevin Komenda
January 16, 2022
Georgia and family,
So sorry to hear about the loss of your son, Ben. May all of your wonderful memories bring you comfort at this difficult time. He is in God's care now.
Sue Heiden-YGH Dialysis
January 16, 2022
So very sorry for your loss.
Ann & Jack Gosda
January 16, 2022
So sorry to hear about Ben. may God bless you and your family
jeanette moores
January 16, 2022
Ann,
I am so sorry about your son.
Joan McMahon
January 16, 2022
May you feel God´s love as you grieve the loss of Ben. Prayers to all the family.
Sandra Havel
January 15, 2022
John and Ann, Georgia and Ted, Sarah and kids, we are so very saddened for your loss. We love you so very much and wish we could be there for you. Love Carrie, Chris, Elle, Chloe and Jacob Hansen.
Carolyn Jacob
Family
January 15, 2022
Sarah, Porter, Paisley and Georgia. Thinking of you all and sending big hugs during this difficult time. So sorry for your loss. Heaven gained another angel. Peace and strength to you all.. XOXO
Dave and Olivia Gargano
January 15, 2022
To John Ann & family I am so sorry to see of losing your son. I pray for your strength to get thru this difficult time.
Timothy Pepper
Family
January 15, 2022
Our deepest sympathies in the passing of your Beloved Son, Benjamin John "Ben" Copple. Our prayers are with John & Ann Copple & their entire Family.
Jeanette & Joe Adams
January 14, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Ben´s passing. He was a wonderful mentor, boss, manager and friend. My prayers and love to your family.
Janelle Kretz
Work
January 14, 2022
Sarah, Georgia, and Family, I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your brother and son. Our deepest sympathies. Angie (Mendyk) Mettenbrink & Family