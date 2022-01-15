LINCOLN - Ben Copple, 46, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
A celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Livestreaming will be available on Ben's obituary page at www.giallfaiths.com
Greeting of family and friends will be 1-2 p.m. Tuesday. Interment will be at a later date at the Grand Island Cemetery.
He was born to John Copple and Georgia Nelsen in Grand Island. Ben graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 1994 and from Nebraska Wesleyan in 1998. He worked as a vice president of sales for Credit Management for the past 13 years.
Ben married Chanda Malk on July 20, 2002. Together they had two sons, Mason, 17, and Cameron, 14.
Ben was an avid fisher and hunter, loving all things outdoors. He was an athlete and sports lover, playing football in high school and college.
Survivors include his wife, Chanda; sons, Mason and Cameron; father and stepmother, John and Ann Copple; mother and stepfather, Georgia and Ted Nelsen; sister, Sarah Copple Dupere; nephew, Porter Dupere; niece, Paisley Dupere; stepbrothers, Mike and Jason Naber, and families; stepbrother, Todd Nelsen, and family.
Ben was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Milford and Irene Copple of Grand Island, and maternal grandparents, Charles and Ruth Sorensen, also of Grand Island.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the family to later be designated. Condolences may be sent to All Faiths Funeral home.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 15, 2022.