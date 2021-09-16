Menu
Bernard H. "Ben/Benny" Borer Jr.
1947 - 2021
Bernard H. "Ben/Benny" Borer Jr., 74, of Grand Island passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island. To honor Ben's wishes cremation has taken place. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Ben was born Jan. 29, 1947, at Columbus, the son of Bernard H. Sr. and Leona (Ternus) Borer. He grew up in Lindsay and graduated from Genoa High School.
Ben's first job was with SuperSweet Feeds, where he helped load the trucks by hand. Shortly after the birth of his first son, Ben began working at Hoeft Brothers, which was where he learned to lay carpet. Over 40 plus years, Ben has probably carpeted half of Nebraska.
Early on, Ben was a roper and raised/trained several really great rope horses of whom he was very proud. He was also a great carpenter and built the lovely home he lived in.
Strong and stubborn, Ben would work seven days a week most weeks. Loved and respected by more than he ever knew … Ben's passing has left a void that no one else can fill.
He is survived by his two sons, Wade (Mirza) Borer of Muldrow, Okla., and his beloved grandchildren, Millie and Wade Jr., and Warren Borer of Grand Island; stepdaughters, Denise (Brian) Behrendt and Jaime LeMay-Lavaka, both of Ravenna; and sisters, Helen (Carroll) Euteneuer of Columbus, Alice (Jerome) Uhing of Bow Valley and LouAnn (Roger) Noonan of Wahoo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Mary; and brothers-in-law, Carroll Euteneuer and Jerome Uhing.
Memorials are suggested to Central Nebraska Humane Society.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Will miss the hugs of 2 friends meeting and the phone calls.
Rita Helms
September 19, 2021
I´ve known Ben fir alott of years, always a gentleman and great to chat with, I never got the chance to work alongside him but he was well respected in our trade, my sympathies to the family!
Richard Bohrer
September 17, 2021
He was a great man,my Dad (Stan Garris Jr) and Ben did alot of work together on houses my dad built, rest in peace Ben
Pam (Garris) Schaller
September 17, 2021
We have shared many laughs Ben will never be forgotten. RIP dear friend
Tom & Ruby Sciuga
Friend
September 17, 2021
Rest in peace Uncle Benny. Love you always.
Mary
September 14, 2021
