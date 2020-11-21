PETERSBURG - Bernard "Bert" J. Ketteler, 81, of Petersburg passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at home.
A private, family-only Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg, with the Rev. John Norman and Deacon John Starman officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery, with military rites conducted by American Legion Post 334 of Petersburg, Army Funeral Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
The family invites the public to join them at St. John's Cemetery for the committal at approximately 11:30 a.m. Monday, with social distancing measures respected.
Visitation without family present will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the church, with a wake service at 6. Social distancing and current COVID-19 DHM's effective will be followed at the visitation; masks are requested.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Petersburg Parks Improvement Account and can be sent to: Boone County Foundation, P.O. Box 66, Albion, NE, 68620 or to www.nebcommfound.org/give/boone-county-foundation-fund.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 21, 2020.