Bernice Tucker, 90, of Grand Island, passed away Dec. 19, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society-Grand Island Village.
A private family service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Calvary Lutheran Church. The Reverend Sheri Lodel will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on the All Faiths Funeral Home facebook page.
Bernice was born Sept. 28, 1930, in Grand Island, to Edward and Edith (Claussen) Tagge. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 1948, and was united in marriage to Allen Tucker on July 2, 1950.
Over the years, Bernice belonged to a service sorority, multiple church circles and Bible studies, canasta and pitch clubs. In the 1990s, she joined her neighborhood church, Calvary Lutheran. Bernice enjoyed her service to the church.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Cindy (Doug) Crumrine of Cairo, Debby (Dan) Bartz of Lincoln; grandchildren, Joe (Bea) Crumrine, Jill (Jason) Vasquez, Matt (Amber) Bartz, Emily (Junior) Padilla, Andy (Jessie) Bartz; 11 great-grandchildren (plus one on the way); sister, Jeanette (Jim) Andersen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bernice is reunited in Heaven with her husband of 59 years; parents; and sister, Virginia (Eugene) Hargens.
The family has sincerely appreciated the tender love and personal care from the Primrose Retirement Home staff and Good Samaritan Society Home team.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 22, 2020.