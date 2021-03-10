Berniece E. Hiner, 95, of Grand Island, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family.
Berniece Evelyn Hiner was born Feb. 6, 1926, at Cotesfield to Louis and Edna (Phelps) Halm. She grew up in the area, attending Scotia Consolidated Schools.
Berniece was married to Steve Jorgensen on April 7, 1944. She married Floyd Hiner on July 6, 1951, at Ansley. In 1952, the couple moved to Valentine, and then to Oregon in 1956. They returned to Valentine in 1962, and then moved to Grand Island in the early 1970s.
She and her husband co-managed the French Village Apartments for 9-1/2 years and she also was employed with the potato plant. They lived a short while in Casper, Wyo., but later returned to Grand Island, where they remained.
Berniece enjoyed cooking, vegetable and flower gardening, as well as fishing and playing cards. She took great pleasure in helping others and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by four daughters, Pauline Barlow of Ewing, Gertrude Collingwood of Sweet Home, Ore., Ruth (Bill) Sauer of Casper, Wyo., and Tami (Kirk) Vogt of Grand Island; two brothers; and a sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson, two brothers and a sister.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 10, 2021.