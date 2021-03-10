Menu
Berniece E. Hiner
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE
Berniece E. Hiner, 95, of Grand Island, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family.
Berniece Evelyn Hiner was born Feb. 6, 1926, at Cotesfield to Louis and Edna (Phelps) Halm. She grew up in the area, attending Scotia Consolidated Schools.
Berniece was married to Steve Jorgensen on April 7, 1944. She married Floyd Hiner on July 6, 1951, at Ansley. In 1952, the couple moved to Valentine, and then to Oregon in 1956. They returned to Valentine in 1962, and then moved to Grand Island in the early 1970s.
She and her husband co-managed the French Village Apartments for 9-1/2 years and she also was employed with the potato plant. They lived a short while in Casper, Wyo., but later returned to Grand Island, where they remained.
Berniece enjoyed cooking, vegetable and flower gardening, as well as fishing and playing cards. She took great pleasure in helping others and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by four daughters, Pauline Barlow of Ewing, Gertrude Collingwood of Sweet Home, Ore., Ruth (Bill) Sauer of Casper, Wyo., and Tami (Kirk) Vogt of Grand Island; two brothers; and a sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson, two brothers and a sister.
Online condolences may be left at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 West 2nd, Grand Island, NE
Mar
13
Service
10:00a.m.
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 West 2nd, Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Love and prayers
Janis Farley and Janet Plummer
March 12, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time. Love hugs and prayers
The Owen Family
March 12, 2021
My Heart is just broken with the Loss of Aunt Bee.we Love you
Marlene & Charles Swanson
March 11, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. I have so many beautiful memories of her. I'm praying for your family.
Nikkol Martinez
March 11, 2021
Sorry for your loss Bernice and Floyd and Mom and Dad had a lot of good times
Danny n Kim Rork Engel
March 10, 2021
