Berniece Seymour
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills
409 Filbert Road
Lynnwood, WA
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Berniece Seymour, 86, longtime resident of the Seattle area, passed away Feb. 18, 2021, in Houston, Texas.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills, Lynnwood, Wash. A celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m., followed by a graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Shriners Hospital in Berniece's honor. (www. Shrinershospitalforchildren.org)
Berniece was born Nov. 11, 1934, in Grand Island to Adolph and Elsie Schlaman. Following high school, she attended and graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing with the designation of Registered Nurse. Berniece moved to Seattle shortly thereafter and began her nursing career that lasted more than four decades. She worked in private medical practices as well as Providence Hospital, Ballard Community Hospital (now Swedish) and Virginia Mason Hospital.While at Ballard Hospital, Berniece worked in the emergency room and was a member of the nursing team that launched the hospital's Intensive Care Unit.
Berniece was a longtime member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Order of Eastern Star. She was an adult volunteer for the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls while her daughters were active members and was a Girl Scout troop leader for her daughters' and granddaughters' troops.
Berniece is survived by her two daughters and two son; 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; and two brothers, two nephews and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by Jim, her husband of 53 years; a daughter; a brother; and her parents.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills
Lynnwood, WA
Funeral services provided by:
Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sincere sympathy to the family in the loss of your mother. Sending our prayers to all of her family.
Don and Shirley Brym Holmes

St. Francis School of Nursing, 1956.
Shirley Holmes
Classmate
March 11, 2021
