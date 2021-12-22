HARVARD - Bertha Ljunggren, 95, of Harvard passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Westfield Quality Care in Aurora.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24, at the Evangelical Free Church in Aurora. The Rev. Vance Christie will officiate. The family requests casual attire. Interment will be at the Aurora Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday. Memorials may be made to the Evangelical Free Church. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Bertha Mae Ljunggren, the daughter of Len and Viola (Brown) Smith, was born Jan. 25, 1926, at Vona, Colo., and passed away at Aurora on Dec. 21, 2021, at the age of 95 years.
Bertha attended school at Edgar graduating from Edgar High School in 1944. She lived in Clay and Hamilton counties in Nebraska most of her life.
Bertha was married to Lloyd Ljunggren on Feb. 8, 1946, at Mankato, Kan. They made their home on a farm 10 miles south of Aurora. Lloyd preceded her in death on Jan. 17, 2017.
Bertha attended the Evangelical Free Church. She belonged to a garden club as well as the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening.
Bertha is survived by her children, Louise Graham of Minden, Linda (David) Brandt of Ovid, Colo., Rogene Shoemaker of Grand Island, Roger and Dale (Leslie) Ljunggren of Aurora, Carol (Ron) Hanover and Connie (Rod) Buchanan of Grand Island, and Joyce (Larry) Petersen of Central City; 17 grandchildren, Kim, David and Sara Graham, Darrell Brandt, Julie Koenen, Mark and Paul Brandt, Jason Cerny, Gina See, Jerry and Brandan Ljunggren, Catherine Garwood, Michael Hanover, Ian Buchanan, Jenni Larson, Megan Posie and Carlyle Petersen; 23 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley Ljunggren of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Norene Holmsted of Genoa; and one sister-in-law, Norma Smith of Sargent.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; her parents; son, Larry Ljunggren; two grandsons, Steven Cerny and Jonathan Graham; five brothers, Melvin, Claire, Irvin, Ivan and Orville Smith.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 22, 2021.