Bessie E. Frith Galva
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE
Bessie E. Frith Galvan, 84, died Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021, at her home in Grand Island.
Funeral services are pending with Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island.
More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 15, 2021.
So sorry to hear of Bessie's passing. I knew her from Howard School my 3 boys all their years there. She was very supportive of me always. Many good memories with her thru all those years. Hugs, Prayers and Sympathies for all her family and friends.
Merna Kay Parmenter
School
December 15, 2021
