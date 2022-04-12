Betty Jean Person, 85, of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Norfolk.

It was her wish to be cremated. No service is scheduled at this time. Burial will take place at the church cemetery at a later date.

Betty was born March 15, 1937, at the home of McKinley and Faye (Campbell) Land, south of Central City, being the ninth of 13 children.

She attended Central City schools.

She married Marvin D. Person on June 2, 1954, in Central City. Marvin preceded her in death in 2014.

She enjoyed raising her children. Also she loved sewing, crocheting, ceramics, making quilts, doing puzzles and playing cards. She and Marvin spent a lot of time camping, traveling and being snowbirds in Arizona for many years.

She is survived by daughters, Debra Hochstedler of Grand Island, Lynn (Randy) Murray of Fullerton; and son Gary (Sonya) of Norfolk; three grandchildren, Michael Person of Freemont, Teri (Blaine) Haase of Rising City and Ryan Klute and Erica Shively of Bismarck, N.D.; three great-grandchildren, Christian Schade of Omaha, Quincy Person of Columbus and Inga Klute of Bismarck N.D.

Also surviving are sisters, Maxine Beckstrom of Stromsburg, Pat Gottuso of Ohio, and Jeanelle Mort of Indiana; and sisters-in-law, Bonnie Luebbe of Lincoln, Gail Land of Colorado, and Peggy Land of Grand Island.

Preceding her in death were her four brothers and sisters-in-law, Virgil and Evelyn Land, Jerry and Velma Land, Donald Land and Wendall Land; sisters and brothers-in-law, Virginia and George Hovey, Dorothy and Art Diercks, Donna and Bob Spires, Ethel and Louie Dottmann, and Phyllis and Arnold Hanson; and brothers-in-law, Irwin Beckstrom, Ken Mort and Bill Luebbe.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 12, 2022.