Betty Lou Crittenden
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - When Betty Lou Crittenden entered heaven early Thursday morning on Sept. 23, 2021, we have no doubt that (Harry) Todd Crittenden, the love of her life, was waiting for her and asking if he could have this dance.
The family of Betty Lou Crittenden invites you to a celebration of her life to be held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church at 422 W. Second St., Grand Island, NE 68801.
The celebration and interment will take place at 11 a.m. April 23, 2022. A light lunch will be provided following the service.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 17, 2022.
