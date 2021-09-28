Betty Jean (Grubbs) Stoner, 90, of Grand Island, passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Primrose Retirement Community.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island, with the Rev. Tim Stoner officiating. Burial will follow in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Apfel Funeral Home. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Betty was born July 27, 1931, in Grand Island to Alfred W. and Eva (Sims) Grubbs. Betty was the third of five born to this union of marriage. She attended Lincoln Elementary School, Walnut Junior High and Grand Island Senior High.
Her father, Alfred Grubbs, played many musical instruments and the family enjoyed listening to their father play at dances in Grand Island in the early years of their childhood.
Betty began working at Fairmont Foods in Grand Island and developed a lifelong friendship with many of her co-workers. Betty then worked at the Army Ammunition Plant in Grand Island, where she met the love of her life, Cecil Stoner. Betty worked during the Korean War and also went back during the Vietnam War, providing a service to her country. Betty and Cecil married on May 27, 1953, in Omaha. To this union was born eight children: Fr. Timothy Stoner, Trudy (Larry) Jeratowski, Linda (Jeff) Damratowski, Jerry Stoner, Marcia (Darrel) Stehlik, Craig (Paula) Stoner, Michelle (Tom) Harders and Kristen Stoner.
Betty worked various jobs throughout her lifetime but especially enjoyed floral designing while working at Snow's Floral. Betty also enjoyed embroidery, crocheting and reading. Betty was the caregiver for Marion Williams and Evelyn Desch (school teachers for her children from Lincoln Elementary) for 25 years, as well as caring for her husband during his years of declining health. After Cecil passed away in 2016, Betty moved to Primrose Retirement Community. Betty established new friendships and enjoyed meeting new residents and making them feel at home. She always had an open door to her apartment, welcoming friends and family.
Betty was a longtime member of St. Mary's Cathedral.
Betty is survived by her children and their spouses; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and one arriving in November; a brother, LaVern (Jan) Grubbs; sisters-in-law, Louise Armstrong and Dianne Grubbs; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cecil; her daughter, Kristen; a grandson, Jacob Harders; a brother and two sisters.
Memorials are suggested to the family (in lieu of flowers), to be designated at a later date.
Published by The Grand Island Independent from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2021.