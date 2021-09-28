Betty will be remembered with great fondness. She was a spitfire! I loved listening to Betty and my mom talk about their youth. I don't think either one could get a word in edgewise; they both would have to add to the story or start another one. They did indeed have fun, memorable stories that they loved sharing, while Cecil sat quietly, listening, smiling and attempting to add a word or two to the story. Tim, Trudy, Linda, Jerry, Marcia, Craig and Shelly, losing your last living parent is so very difficult!! The main piece of the pie is now missing and there is indeed going to be a void. We all know Betty is at peace and having a hay day dancing in heaven with your dad. Know that she had a BIG reunion at heavens gate and all of her family and good friends that have passed are so happy to add Betty to their party. My sincere deepest condolences to all of the family!!!

Kathy Krupski Friend September 29, 2021