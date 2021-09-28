Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Jean Stoner
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE
Betty Jean (Grubbs) Stoner, 90, of Grand Island, passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Primrose Retirement Community.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island, with the Rev. Tim Stoner officiating. Burial will follow in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Apfel Funeral Home. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Betty was born July 27, 1931, in Grand Island to Alfred W. and Eva (Sims) Grubbs. Betty was the third of five born to this union of marriage. She attended Lincoln Elementary School, Walnut Junior High and Grand Island Senior High.
Her father, Alfred Grubbs, played many musical instruments and the family enjoyed listening to their father play at dances in Grand Island in the early years of their childhood.
Betty began working at Fairmont Foods in Grand Island and developed a lifelong friendship with many of her co-workers. Betty then worked at the Army Ammunition Plant in Grand Island, where she met the love of her life, Cecil Stoner. Betty worked during the Korean War and also went back during the Vietnam War, providing a service to her country. Betty and Cecil married on May 27, 1953, in Omaha. To this union was born eight children: Fr. Timothy Stoner, Trudy (Larry) Jeratowski, Linda (Jeff) Damratowski, Jerry Stoner, Marcia (Darrel) Stehlik, Craig (Paula) Stoner, Michelle (Tom) Harders and Kristen Stoner.
Betty worked various jobs throughout her lifetime but especially enjoyed floral designing while working at Snow's Floral. Betty also enjoyed embroidery, crocheting and reading. Betty was the caregiver for Marion Williams and Evelyn Desch (school teachers for her children from Lincoln Elementary) for 25 years, as well as caring for her husband during his years of declining health. After Cecil passed away in 2016, Betty moved to Primrose Retirement Community. Betty established new friendships and enjoyed meeting new residents and making them feel at home. She always had an open door to her apartment, welcoming friends and family.
Betty was a longtime member of St. Mary's Cathedral.
Betty is survived by her children and their spouses; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and one arriving in November; a brother, LaVern (Jan) Grubbs; sisters-in-law, Louise Armstrong and Dianne Grubbs; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cecil; her daughter, Kristen; a grandson, Jacob Harders; a brother and two sisters.
Memorials are suggested to the family (in lieu of flowers), to be designated at a later date.
Published by The Grand Island Independent from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street, Grand Island, NE
Oct
1
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
St. Mary's Cathedral
Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
We are so sorry for your loss. Sending thoughts and prayers. May your memories bring you comfort and peace and know many are thinking of you.
Connie & Jerry Ridgeway
October 1, 2021
My heart goes out to the family of Ms. Betty. I know that she will be greatly missed not only by her family but by her many friends she has made over the years.
Lynn
September 29, 2021
Betty will be remembered with great fondness. She was a spitfire! I loved listening to Betty and my mom talk about their youth. I don't think either one could get a word in edgewise; they both would have to add to the story or start another one. They did indeed have fun, memorable stories that they loved sharing, while Cecil sat quietly, listening, smiling and attempting to add a word or two to the story. Tim, Trudy, Linda, Jerry, Marcia, Craig and Shelly, losing your last living parent is so very difficult!! The main piece of the pie is now missing and there is indeed going to be a void. We all know Betty is at peace and having a hay day dancing in heaven with your dad. Know that she had a BIG reunion at heavens gate and all of her family and good friends that have passed are so happy to add Betty to their party. My sincere deepest condolences to all of the family!!!
Kathy Krupski
Friend
September 29, 2021
I worked with Betty at Snow's Floral for several years. Those were the days! Betty always looked after me and wasn't afraid to set me straight. Thank goodness for her. Over the years I've often heard her voice and remembered her laughter and big smile. My condolences to you all. She is in the hands of our Lord.
Sandi (Schwartz) Schmidt
September 29, 2021
My heart goes out to all of you, Betty was a kind and beautiful person, she will be missed by all who knew her, may she rest in peace.
Lucile (Jager) Hibberd
Friend
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results