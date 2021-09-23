Beverly "Bev" Farlee, 69, of Grand Island died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at home.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St Mary's Catholic Church in Grand Island with the Rev. Jorge Canela officiating. There will be a rosary service at 10. Burial will be at the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Central Nebraska Humane Society.
Beverly was born May 3, 1952, in Grand Island to Margaret Elaine (Anderson) and William Everett Gilliland. She grew up at Grand Island and attended schools in Grand Island.
Beverly was united in marriage to Deacon John Farlee on Aug. 27, 1979, and raised his daughter and son until their early teens. Their beloved daughter, Corey, was born to them in 1982.
Beverly was a stay-at-home mom until going to work in 1984 and spent her working life in some aspect of the hotel business, finally ending up at Rodeway Inn, retiring from there in 2011 due to ill health. She loved her work and always tried to help those who worked under her.
Beverly was a nature lover and had many birds and squirrels she took care of. She also loved her cat, Jasper. She was an avid reader and volunteered at the Tattered Book. She loved to play Scrabble with her sister, Colleen.
Beverly is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Deacon John Farlee; her daughter, Corey Farlee, and boyfriend, Corey Janulewicz, of Cairo; a sister, Colleen Grim of Phillips; a brother, Leroy, and wife, Jan Gilliland, of St. Paul; a biological daughter, Melanie Craft, and family of Treynor, Iowa; stepson, Ryan Farlee of Grand Island; stepdaughter, Audra, and husband, Todd Callanan, of Council Bluffs, Iowa; a grandson, Bryce Callanan of Council Bluffs, Iowa; and five special great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; mother, Elaine Rickard in 2013; her father, William Gilliland; stepfather Clyde Rickard; stepmother, Annette Gilliland; brother-in-law, Danny Grim; infant brother, Ricky; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
A special thanks to Diana at the bookstore for all her kindness, caring and support during her time volunteering there.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 23, 2021.