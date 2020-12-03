Beverly Jean Hansen, 72, of Grand Island died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Azria Health–Broadwell in Grand Island.

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m Saturday, Dec. 5, in the Moses Hill Cemetery near Holdrege, with Pastor Randy Simmons officiating.

A visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Salvation Army in Grand Island. Masks and social distancing will be required. The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date.

Beverly H. Hansen (Rosier) was born on Aug. 11, 1948, in Holdrege to Mervin C. and Dorothy A. (Sunblade) Rosier. She grew up in Holdrege and attended Holdrege Senior High, where she graduated with the class of 1966. She then went on and completed her bachelor's degree at Kearney State College in 1970, with a major in mathematics, and completed her Bachelor of Science in Business in 1975.

She was united in marriage to Bernard Charles "Chuck" Hansen on April 26, 1980, at the United Methodist Church in Holdrege. After that, the couple lived in Grand Island. Prior to marriage Beverly was a Mathematics and Business teacher at Cedar Rapids, Sargent and Arcadia. Then when she moved to Grand Island she began working at TCI (Charter Communications) until 2004.

She was a member of the NALC Women's Auxiliary, and Salvation Army Bag Ladies Quilting Club. She enjoyed volunteering her time at CHI Health St. Francis in the gift shop. She also had a love of books and volunteered many hours at the Tattered Book store in Grand Island. Beverly was an avid gardener and knitter. Beverly's biggest joy in life was spoiling her nieces and nephews, along with her great-nieces and nephews, and also her granddogs.

She is survived by her son, Kyle (Kelly) Hansen of Oceanside, Calif.; siblings, Joyce (Gene) Russell of Holdrege and Dean (Cathy) Rosier of Virginia, Minn.; nieces and nephews, Jeremy (Jessica) Russell of Holdrege, Anthony (Amy) Russell of Stamford, Kristy (Dan) Roush of Moab, Utah, Kelly Rosier of Minneapolis, Minn., Laura Rosier of Eveleth, Minn., and Eric (Diana) Rosier of Minneapolis, Minn.; and several great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mervin and Dorothy Rosier; spouse, Bernard Charles "Chuck" Hansen; and nephew, Darcy Russell.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 3, 2020.