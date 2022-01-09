RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Beverly M. Schaub, 95, of Riverside, Calif., died peacefully while surrounded by family on Nov. 28, 2021.

Beverly was born at St. Joseph, Mo., and raised in Grand Island by her parents, James Hicks and Dorothy Hicks (Pebley). She attended school and graduated from high school in Grand Island, Neb., in 1944.

She was married on Sept. 28, 1946, and moved to what would become her lifetime home in Riverside, Calif., in 1957. Beverly's working career included serving as a civil service secretary at the Silas Mason Air Base in Grand Island before moving to California in 1957. Once in California she worked as a secretary for Security Pacific National Bank and after raising her two children transitioned to serve as a secretary and treasurer for Rubidoux First Baptist Church as well as Community Bible Church.

Beverly was recently described as one of three very special angels that made every life connected to them better. The note spoke of Beverly, her sister Marilyn and their mom Dorothy. All that knew any one of these three would agree that they set the example on how to SERVE OTHERS no matter the need.

The family will hold a private service, which will include a prayer for the salvation of each of our family members and dear friends. We truly thank all those who had helped during the years that elapsed between Edward and Beverly's passing.

She is survived by her two children, Maureen Howard and Daniel Schaub; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded by her husband, Edward Daniel Schaub, on April 13, 2003.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 9, 2022.